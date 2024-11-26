Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 36,874 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 293.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 21.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in DraftKings by 36.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $3,220,136.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,923,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,034,016.03. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $137,730.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,631,033 shares in the company, valued at $115,002,452.43. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 735,246 shares of company stock worth $29,902,158. Company insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.82.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

