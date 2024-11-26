Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 3,317 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 9,400.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 64,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $1,809,327.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,909,422 shares in the company, valued at $82,191,171.50. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 628,205 shares of company stock worth $17,628,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of WMG stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Warner Music Group Profile



Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

