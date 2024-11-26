Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at B. Riley

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $385.92 million, a PE ratio of -75.79 and a beta of 0.92. Ooma has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ooma in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

