Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESTC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair raised Elastic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. This represents a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,380,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,393,522. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 44.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic



Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

