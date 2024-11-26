Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 780 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,143,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

