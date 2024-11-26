Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CATX. Truist Financial started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE CATX opened at $3.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,096.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $15,511,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 214.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $630,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

