Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,539 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Pinterest worth $27,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 9.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $34,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at $967,295.28. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,499. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

