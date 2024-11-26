Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,885,000 after acquiring an additional 167,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,427,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 966,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Moderna by 10.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 813,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,392,000 after buying an additional 75,817 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Moderna Trading Up 6.2 %

MRNA opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.