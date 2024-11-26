PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,656,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $570,295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,148,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,375,000 after buying an additional 55,293 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PVH by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,529,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,011,000 after buying an additional 208,648 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 39.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,987,000 after acquiring an additional 483,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PVH by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,977,000 after acquiring an additional 124,309 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PVH. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

