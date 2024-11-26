Quest Partners LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 115.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,268 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in PBF Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,409,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 848,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 183,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 654,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,532 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,462,398 shares in the company, valued at $776,681,136.50. This represents a 4.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,592,400 shares of company stock worth $145,300,797. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

PBF opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.