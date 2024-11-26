Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 116.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,956,000 after buying an additional 1,230,771 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,736,000 after purchasing an additional 382,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after purchasing an additional 264,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,789,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

