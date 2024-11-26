Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $151,212,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $129,491,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SW stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 312.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $56.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 672.26%.

SW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

