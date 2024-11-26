Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 1,992.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.93. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

