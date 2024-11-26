Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 77.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. This represents a 33.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,040,950.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,557.40. This represents a 25.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,693 shares of company stock worth $10,964,251 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.94.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

