Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. BOKF NA raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 20.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SJM

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.