Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Valvoline by 1,617.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of VVV opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87.

Valvoline declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

