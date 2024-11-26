Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $522,000 Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 233,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 876.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $4,800,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

NYSE TFX opened at $194.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.96 and its 200-day moving average is $222.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.66 and a 12-month high of $257.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

