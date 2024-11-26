Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,805,000 after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,127,000 after buying an additional 71,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,287,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.46. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.