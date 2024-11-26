Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 830,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 24,904 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $1,279,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,413.83. The trade was a 20.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $147,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,537.35. The trade was a 12.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.80. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

