Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 39.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADM
Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Archer-Daniels-Midland
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.