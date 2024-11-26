Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 39.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

