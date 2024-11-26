Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 110 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,363,000 after purchasing an additional 76,503 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in FirstService by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 152.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $197.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.77. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.26 and a fifty-two week high of $197.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 1.05.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

