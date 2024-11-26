Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,737 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $145.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average is $138.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,980. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

