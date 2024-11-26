Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 725.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $115.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average of $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,494.72. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,613.20. This represents a 14.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,065. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

