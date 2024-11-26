Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTNQ opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $63.85 and a one year high of $75.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

