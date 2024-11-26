Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,526 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.34%.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,482.44. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane Musser Nelson purchased 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $108,059.58. This trade represents a 30.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.