Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,802 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 904,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,757,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.70.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

