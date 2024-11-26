Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 30 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $469.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $272.15 and a 12-month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

