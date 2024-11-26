Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reddit from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cannonball Research began coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Reddit from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Reddit from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Reddit Stock Performance

NYSE RDDT opened at $141.95 on Monday. Reddit has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $158.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. Reddit’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reddit will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 11,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $722,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 840,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,784,256. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 6,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $401,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,783.68. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,520 shares of company stock valued at $26,771,297.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Reddit by 302.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,157,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,428,000 after buying an additional 9,139,196 shares during the last quarter. VY Capital Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,403,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,005,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 3,172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,296,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,167,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

