Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $114,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 36,647 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Reliance by 0.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 128,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Reliance during the third quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,491.79. This trade represents a 27.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $5,595,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $322.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.96. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.40.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

