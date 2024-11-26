Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Frank Slootman Sells 45,896 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $8,080,449.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at $36,749,884.10. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $715,051.89.
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Snowflake stock opened at $171.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.23 and its 200-day moving average is $127.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 0.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Snowflake by 1,424.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
