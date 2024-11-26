SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock.
SPX Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE SPXC opened at $181.56 on Monday. SPX Technologies has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $183.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.
SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SPX Technologies
SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
