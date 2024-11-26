Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.07.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 72,388 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 49.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 385,207 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 308.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 264,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 199,546 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,206,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 275,569 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

