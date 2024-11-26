Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,727,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 315,506 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $115,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 107.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $7,815,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 30.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Get Our Latest Report on TRNO

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.