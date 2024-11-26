The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 127,059 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $123,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. This represents a 78.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

COO opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.21 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.