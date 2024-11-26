TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,595 shares in the last quarter. XN LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 194.7% in the second quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,996 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,363,000 after buying an additional 698,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after buying an additional 674,187 shares during the period. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,157,000.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.77. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $113.17.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $158,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,312.08. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,725 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

