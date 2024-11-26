Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target Lowered to $14.75 at Compass Point

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Compass Point from $15.75 to $14.75 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWO. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

NYSE TWO opened at $11.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. The company had revenue of $112.64 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -37.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.3% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

