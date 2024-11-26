Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White Sells 171,057 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,602.30. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSN opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 517.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 114,179 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 392,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

