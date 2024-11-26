UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Position Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,472 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.16% of UFP Technologies worth $28,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth $448,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2,331.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 41,360 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 78.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,462.70. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total value of $50,032.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,219.49. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,326 shares of company stock worth $4,620,154. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

About UFP Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $314.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.43 and a 1 year high of $366.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.96.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

