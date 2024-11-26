Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Acquires 165 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $250.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $704.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $152.71 and a 52-week high of $254.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

