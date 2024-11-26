Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 984,733 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 374,679 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Zumiez worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 2,090.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 67,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,389 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez

In other Zumiez news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $71,733.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,793.70. This trade represents a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Zumiez Price Performance

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $446.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.93 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

