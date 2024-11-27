Algert Global LLC Grows Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 151,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 593,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AdvanSix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 286,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 80,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $77,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,816. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Newman bought 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $149,089.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at $149,089.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $474,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $852.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $32.63.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.39%.

About AdvanSix

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.