Algert Global LLC Purchases 20,266 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Five Below by 12.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.05.

FIVE stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

