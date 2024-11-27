Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 100.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,077 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 82,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Metropolitan Bank Price Performance
MCB stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $742.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,462.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.81. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,637.56. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock worth $291,024. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.
Metropolitan Bank Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
