Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 100.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,077 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 82,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCB stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $742.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,462.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.81. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,637.56. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock worth $291,024. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

