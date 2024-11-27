Algert Global LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.27% of Deluxe worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Stock Performance

NYSE DLX opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $53,805.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 178,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,023.60. The trade was a 1.60 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

