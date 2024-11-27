Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $18,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 41.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amedisys by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amedisys by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 69.2% in the second quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 123,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 50,716 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.74.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $587.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

