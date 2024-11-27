Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 382.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AROC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

NYSE:AROC opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $292.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

