Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Axcelis Technologies worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.67. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

