Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Price

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 299,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

