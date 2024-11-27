Catherine A. Kehr Sells 43,623 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Stock

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $4,343,978.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,915.58. This represents a 89.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

EXE opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $101.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.98 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

