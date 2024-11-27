Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 11,395 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 974,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 53,273 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 498,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 467,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 423,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 66,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 377,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,667 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.